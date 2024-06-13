Georgia News

Lopez, Albies shine as Braves beat Orioles 6-5 and snap slide

Reynaldo Lopez tied his season hit with eight strikeouts over six shutout innings, Ozzie Albies had four hits and the Atlanta Braves held on for a 6-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN – Associated Press
15 minutes ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Reynaldo Lopez matched his season high with eight strikeouts over six shutout innings, Ozzie Albies had four hits and the Atlanta Braves held on for a 6-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

Marcell Ozuna's had a two-run, first-inning double off Baltimore left-hander Cole Irvin (6-3) as the Braves halted a five-game slide and the Orioles' six-game winning streak.

Atlanta added a run in the fourth and sixth innings, then produced two more in the ninth en route to 12 hits, its most since June 1.

Baltimore's Kyle Stowers hit a three-run homer off reliever Pierce Johnson in the seventh to close Baltimore's deficit to one and put Atlanta's third win of a nine-game road trip in doubt.

Joe Jimenez worked a scoreless eighth against the top of Baltimore's order, and after the Braves' two-run ninth Raisel Iglesias survived a leadoff baserunner for his 17th save.

Lopez (4-2) arguably had the best start of his first season with double-digit turns in the rotation since 2019. He allowed two singles on grounders and threw 58 of 91 pitches for strikes, at one point retiring 14 consecutive batters.

The 30-year-old issued his only walk to Adley Rutschman with two outs in the sixth. But he followed by inducing Ryan O'Hearn into an inning-ending lineout to ensure Rutschman did not become the first Oriole runner to get beyond second base.

Irvin settled in after a rough first, but allowed the Braves add-on runs on Abies' bloop single to left and Orlando Arcia's base-hit to a similar spot. Three of Irvin's four runs over 5 2/3 innings were earned.

TRAINERS ROOM

Orioles: RHP Dean Kremer (triceps strain) threw a bullpen session on Thursday morning, and the club expects to make a decision soon about where he begins a rehab assignment, manager Brandon Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Chris Sale looks to rebound from a hard-luck loss — his second — as Atlanta opens a three-game home series against Tampa Bay.

Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish looks to give back-to-back quality starts for the first time this season in the opener of a three-game set against visiting Philadelphia.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall, right, runs towards home to score against Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35), left, on a single by Ozzie Albies during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander prepares to make a catch on a fly ball by Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia for the out during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Cole Irvin throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna gestures as he stands on second base after he doubled in two runs during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

ANALYSIS
Kemp’s South Korea trip packs a political punch1h ago

Temps will tease 100 degrees this weekend amid heat wave
1h ago

Southern Company Gas to move HQ in Atlanta’s largest lease of 2024 so far

Credit: TNS

New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events

Credit: TNS

New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons get ‘a slap on the wrist’ from NFL in tampering case
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Timeline: The YSL trial in Atlanta
19m ago
US views Copa America as last big challenge before hosting 2026 World Cup
1h ago
NFL sanctions Atlanta Falcons for violating Anti-Tampering Policy, strips 5th-round pick...
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

DA Fani Willis says she’s been ‘attacked and over-sexualized’
1h ago
Abortion pill access is unchanged after Supreme Court decision. Key details to know
2h ago
Brent Key on Georgia football: ‘There’s nothing I hate more in the world’