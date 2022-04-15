ajc logo
Longtime Tulsa World executive editor Joe Worley dies at 74

3 hours ago
The Tulsa World reports that longtime executive editor Joe Worley has died

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Longtime Tulsa World executive editor Joe Worley has died, the newspaper reported Friday.

Worley, who had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, died Wednesday, according to the newspaper. He was 74.

Worley, who retired in 2014, spent 27 years with the newspaper, the last 19 years as executive editor, a post he was named to just days before the Oklahoma City bombing.

Worley was a native of Johnson City, Tennessee, and worked at newspapers in Johnson City and Nashville, Tennessee, and in Augusta, Georgia.

He was a member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame and a retired National Guard lieutenant colonel.

The newspaper reported that a celebration of life for Worley will be scheduled at a later date.

Worley's first wife, Myra Worley, died in 2013. Survivors include his wife, Lis Exon, one son, one daughter, two grandchildren, a brother and a sister.

