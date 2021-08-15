Longtime Georgia House member, 77, dies after long illness

The Morning News reported that Stephens was first elected in 2002. After a single two-year term, he returned to House District 165 in 2009 and held the seat until his death Saturday.

Stephens served on the House’s Health and Human Services Committee, the Insurance Committee, the Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee, the Regulated Industries Committee and the Ways and Means Committee.

Stephens, who was hospitalized for three months in 2019, hadn’t voted on legislation since the 2018 session, the Morning News reported.

Although homebound in recent years, he was unopposed in November and took 63% of the vote.

He is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

Stephens also was a teacher and coach, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said on Twitter.

State Rep. El-Mahdi Holly of Stockbridge called Stephens “one of my coolest uncles at the state house.”

"This cat... he'd have me cracking up with gut-wrenching jokes or talk of our love for cowboy boots, history & solving local folks' problems," tweeted Holly, a Democrat who first took office in 2019.