Longtime deputy named acting US attorney in Atlanta

Kurt Erskine, the longtime first assistant U.S. attorney in the Atlanta office, is stepping in as acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District, according to the U.S. Department of Justice website.

Erskine takes over from Bobby Christine, who has been the U.S. attorney for the Savannah-based Southern District of Georgia since 2017 and also became the acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District on Jan. 5. Then-President Donald Trump tapped Christine to head the Northern District after the abrupt departure of U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak a day earlier.