Longshoremen from Maine to Texas appear likely to go on strike, seaport CEO says

A strike would shut down 36 ports that handle roughly half the nations' cargo from ships. Lynch oversees two of the busiest in Georgia. The Port of Savannah ranks No. 4 in the U.S. for container cargo that includes retail goods ranging from consumer electronics to frozen chickens. The Port of Brunswick is America's second-busiest for automobiles.

Lynch said he's holding out hope that a strike can be averted, though he added: “The stark reality is they are not talking right now." Represented by the maritime alliance, the Georgia Ports Authority has no direct role in negotiating.

As for how long a strike might last, “no one really knows for sure,” said Lynch, Georgia's top ports executive since 2016 and a three-decade veteran of the maritime industry. “I would think we should expect four to five days, and hopefully not beyond that.”

Businesses have been preparing for a potential strike for months, importing extra inventory to fill their warehouses. Lynch said that's one reason container volumes in Savannah increased 13.7% in July and August compared to the same period a year ago.

Georgia dockworkers are putting in extra hours trying to ensure ships get unloaded and return to sea before next Tuesday's deadline. Truck gates at the Port of Savannah, normally closed on Sundays, will be open throughout this weekend.

At the Georgia Ports Authority's monthly board meeting Tuesday, Lynch praised the roughly 2,000 union workers responsible for loading and unloading ships in Savannah and Brunswick, saying “they have done great work” ahead of a possible strike. He said the ports would keep operating until the last minute.

“We’re seeing phenomenal productivity out of them right now," he said. "You wouldn’t know this was going to happen if you hadn’t been told.”

There hasn't been a national longshoremen’s strike in the U.S. since 1977. Experts say a strike of even a few weeks probably wouldn't result in any major shortages of retail goods, though it would still cause disruptions as shippers reroute cargo to West Coast ports. Lynch and other experts say every day of a port strike could take up to a week to clear up once union workers return to their jobs.

A prolonged strike would almost certainly hurt the U.S. economy.

The maritime alliance said Monday it has been contacted by the U.S. Labor Department and is open to working with federal mediators. The union's president, Harold Daggett, said in a statement his members are ready to strike over what he called an unacceptable “low-ball wage package.”

“We’re hopeful that they’ll get it worked out," said Kent Fountain, the Georgia Ports Authority's board chairman. “But if not, we’re going to do everything we can to make it as seamless as possible and as easy as it could possibly be on our customers and team members.”