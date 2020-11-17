Loeffler, Warnock set for head-to-head debate in Georgia

Warnock on Monday challenged Loeffler to meet in three debates before Jan. 5.

“This is an opportunity for Georgians to hear from their U.S. Senate candidates, and for Kelly Loeffler to explain why she’s voted to allow the anti-health care lawsuit to move forward even though it could end health care coverage for 1.8 million Georgians who have a pre-existing condition," Warnock spokesman Terrence Clark said in a statement, referring to Loeffler's support for GOP efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

Loeffler spokesman Stephen Lawson said, “Senator Loeffler looks forward to exposing Warnock as the most radically liberal candidate anywhere in the country...”

In an interview with Fox News Channel on Monday night, Loeffler said of Warnock: "I welcome that chance to debate him as many times as he wants.”

Loeffler is a wealthy businesswoman who took office last year after being appointed by Georgia's governor to replace retiring Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson. Warnock is pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached.