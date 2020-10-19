Loeffler, Warnock, Collins to have 1st Georgia Senate debate

That could become a line of attack from Warnock, pastor of the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached, who has largely consolidated support among Democrats.

With more than 20 candidates in the race, it’s likely to be decided by a Jan. 5 runoff — required between the top two finishers if no one breaks 50% on Nov. 3.

Warnock heads into the debate coming off a strong fundraising quarter. In the period covering July, August and September, he brought in $12.9 million, according to campaign finance reports recently filed by the candidates. Loeffler, a wealthy businesswoman, raised about $2.2 million during the period and personally loaned her campaign another $5 million. She has loaned her campaign $20 million since the start of the race. Collins raised about $2.3 million in the quarter.

Both of Georgia’s Republican-held Senate seats are on the ballot this November. In the other race, Republican Sen. David Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff. They’re set to have their second debate on Tuesday.

Voting is under way in Georgia, and people are voting early in record numbers. According to a news release from Georgia’s secretary of state, more than 1,482,000 ballots had been cast by Sunday, including mail ballots and early in-person voting. During a similar period in 2016, a little over 578,000 ballots were cast.

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., asks questions during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Candidates in the special election for the U.S. Senate seat held by Georgia Republican Kelly Loeffler are set to square off in their first debate Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Loeffler faces a large field including Democrat Raphael Warnock and fellow Republican Collins in a race for the seat she was appointed to 10 months earlier.