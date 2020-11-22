Loeffler has negative COVID-19 test 2 days after positive

Loeffler's campaign has said she didn't have COVID-19 symptoms and is following CDC guidelines both to isolate and inform people with whom she had direct contact.

Perdue said before Loeffler's negative test was announced Sunday that he would remain at home as he awaited Loeffler's results. Pence staffers have not indicated whether he has been tested for COVID-19 since campaigning with Loeffler or whether he plans to isolate.

Loeffler has held several rallies in recent weeks with crowds packed into close quarters and many audience members not wearing masks.

Loeffler is facing Democrat Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5 runoff election — one of two races that will determine which party has control of the Senate. The other race will feature Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff.

If the Republican wins either race, then the party will keep control of the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., takes the stage before Vice President Mike Pence during a Defend the Majority Rally, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 in Canton, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

Vice President Mike Pence, center, Senator Kelly Loeffler, left, and Senator David Perdue, right, wave at individuals at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Pence arrived on Friday to support Loeffler and Perdue, who are both facing a run-off election in January. (Alyssa Pointer /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer