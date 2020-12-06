Loeffler and Warnock to meet in Georgia Senate debate

In both races, a runoff is required under Georgia state law because no candidate reached 50% in November. Perdue fell just short of defeating Ossoff because a Libertarian candidate won a small slice of the vote, while Warnock led Loeffler in a 20-way field in which no candidate came close to 50%.

The Republicans are attacking their Democratic opponents as socialists and radicals, saying giving control to the party would lead to unacceptable consequences. Democrats are attacking the stock trading activity of Perdue and Loeffler, saying it proves the two are rich people who care more for their own pocketbooks than for people suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Explore Full coverage of the Georgia Senate runoffs

Loeffler and Perdue rallied Saturday in Valdosta with Trump, who came to the state to support the candidates despite continuing questions over whether Trump’s unproven attacks on Georgia’s presidential balloting will cause some of his Republican supporters to shy away from voting in the runoffs.

Loeffler and Perdue rallied Friday in Savannah with Vice President Mike Pence.

Warnock and Ossoff held a virtual rally Friday with former President Barack Obama.

Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler speaks to the media during a campaign rally to gain North Georgia voters' support ahead of the January 5th runoff election for Senator at the Springhill Suites on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in Ringgold, Ga. (Troy Stolt/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP) Credit: Troy Stolt Credit: Troy Stolt

Georgia Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jon Ossoff speaks during a rally, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. Ossoff and Republican Sen. David Perdue are in a runoff election for the Senate seat. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson