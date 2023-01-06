ajc logo
Locure scores 25, UL Monroe downs Georgia State 66-58

By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (AP) — Tyreke Locure had 25 points in UL Monroe's 66-58 victory over Georgia State on Thursday night.

Locure had six rebounds for the Warhawks (7-9). Jamari Blackmon scored 14 points while going 6 of 17 (2 for 8 from distance) and added four steals. Thomas Howell recorded 13 points and finished 6 of 11 from the field.

Brenden Tucker led the way for the Panthers (8-7) with 25 points, six rebounds and two steals. Georgia State also got eight points and six rebounds from Jamaine Mann. Evan Johnson also had eight points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

