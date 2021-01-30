Local author puts spotlight on bullying with children's book

“I wanted to be able to tell other kids and explain that it’s not OK and they should speak up, but let’s not be afraid,” the Augusta native said. “Let’s tell our bullies that we’re not afraid.”

After years of writing as a hobby, Blake decided to put E’Moree’s experience in her first book. Blake’s love for writing began when she was 16. While spending a year with her godmother in Italy, she began writing poetry and songs. In recent years, she realized what a gift her talent was and began to take it seriously and has had some of her poetry published in anthologies.

“E’Moree The Bully Proof Kid” took her about two months to write. Blake asked her grandson questions about the experience to best depict what it was like for him. After the writing was complete, Blake tabled the story for about four months before looking into having it published. She found Facebook groups for beginning writers where she learned how to get her book in the hands of young readers.

The book is now available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Wal-Mart’s websites. After receiving good feedback from “E’Moree The Bully Proof Kid,” Blake has been inspired to continue writing and is planning on doing a series for children with various topics including interracial issues.

“I just want to uplift kids and try to get some education out there,” she said.