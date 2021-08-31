Lobster fishing will face restrictions to try to save whales

Members of the lobster fishing industry have said strict new rules could make it difficult to get lobsters to consumers.

The lobster industry has been successful in recent years, with heavy hauls of the crustaceans to the docks and strong prices for them at markets. However, the industry has also had to contend with volatile foreign markets and the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the seafood sector hard.

The U.S. lobster fishery is mostly in Maine, and the Maine Lobstermen's Association has been one of the lead groups arguing in favor of whale protections the industry can live with.

The group's executive director, Patrice McCarron, said in July that the industry was “very anxious to know what the rules actually say” because they will result in changes to lobster fishing.

The new rules make a 950-square-mile area of the Gulf of Maine, a key fishing area, essentially off limits to lobster fishing from October to January. That puts lobstermen at risk, said Crystal Canney, executive director of Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage Foundation. She said the rules could also make lobster fishing more dangerous by requiring more traps per trawl.

“Instead of saving right whales, what this decision has done is endanger not only the livelihoods of many of our lobstermen and women, but also their lives," Canney said.

Right whales were once abundant off the East Coast, but they were decimated by hunting during the commercial whaling era. They’ve been listed as endangered since 1970, and conservationists have sounded the alarm about high mortality and low reproduction in the remaining population in recent years.

The right whale population was closer to 450 just a few years ago. They're also jeopardized by climate change and fatal collisions with large ships.

Some environmental groups said Tuesday they feared the new rules don't go far enough to protect the whales. The rules would be better if they did more to keep the whales away from trap rope altogether, said Gib Brogan, senior campaign manager for conservation group Oceana.

“If there are areas where whales are found or expected to be, that stress needs to be removed,” Brogan said. “We can't just rely on the theory of weak rope.”