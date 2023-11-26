Lobsinger scores 25 in Western Michigan's 72-66 win against Mercer at Emerald Coast Classic

Led by Owen Lobsinger's 25 points, the Western Michigan Broncos defeated the Mercer Bears 72-66 at the Emerald Coast Classic
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Owen Lobsinger's 25 points helped Western Michigan defeat Mercer 72-66 on Saturday at the Emerald Coast Classic.

Lobsinger had eight rebounds for the Broncos (2-4). Seth Hubbard scored 17 points, going 7 of 15 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Titus Wright was 3-of-4 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

Jalyn McCreary finished with 16 points, four assists and two blocks for the Bears (2-4). Mercer also got 14 points from Robby Carmody. Jalen Cobb also recorded nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top