Lobjanidze scores in the 72nd minute to help Atlanta United play the Philadelphia Union to a 1-1 tie

Saba Lobjanidze scored in the 72nd minute when he was left wide open in front of the goal for a lofted pass from Brooks Lennon to help Atlanta United play the Philadelphia Union to a 1-1 tie on Saturday night
14 minutes ago

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Saba Lobjanidze scored in the 72nd minute when he was left wide open in front of the goal for a lofted pass from Brooks Lennon to help Atlanta United play the Philadelphia Union to a 1-1 tie on Saturday night.

Atlanta (8-14-9) entered the game two spots below ninth-place Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference standings. The Union (9-13-9), who had won three of their past four matches, have three more regular-season matches remaining — two on the road.

Philadelphia defender Nathan Harriel opened the scoring in the 61st when he sent in a nice pass from Kai Wagner, who became the club’s all-time assists leader in MLS regular-season play with 51.

Harriel also made a sliding deflection in the 50th to save a potential goal on a counterattack.

