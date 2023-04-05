LIV golfers add betting dynamic to Masters

As of Wednesday morning, Westgate's odds are plus-600 one LIV golfer would emerge Sunday to don the green jacket, and the line was minus-900 none would win. Someone betting on the “yes” would make $600 on a $100 bet, and conversely, a “no” bet would pay $100 on a $900 wager.

FanDuel Sportsbook has similar odds at plus-500 for a LIV winner and minus-850 for the rest of the field.

Caesars Sportsbook, because of various betting laws, can offer that kind of proposition bet in only eight states. Its odds are 4 1/2-1 that any LIV golfer will win it all.

As for which individual LIV golfers, Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson are the betting favorites at all three books, anywhere from 22-1 to 25-1.

Tiger Woods, as usual, is drawing strong interest, but at odds higher than Sherman and Caesars lead golf trader Anthony Salleroli can remember.

Woods was up to 80-1 at Westgate, but that number dropped to 60-1 after a $1,000 bet. He is plus-140 to make the cut and minus-160 to not advance into the weekend. Should Woods conjure up some of his 2019 August National magic and walk off No. 18 a winner, Sherman said Westgate would be in the hole by six figures.

FanDuel has an entire betting section devoted to Woods. He is plus-500 to finish in the top 10 and plus-27,000 to take the lead after the first round and never give it up.

At Caesars, Woods is 70-1 to win the tournament after being at 80-1.

“We've got some pretty gnarly weather conditions going on in Augusta,” Salleroli said. “I hope that it doesn’t affect his ailments too much because I know previous injury and precipitous change of weather can really wreak havoc on a body. So I’m hoping his body can stay the course because the game is definitely there. It’s just the endurance factor.”

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are each 7-1 favorites, according to FanDuel. McIlroy has the same odds at Westgate, and Scheffler is 7 1/2-1 to repeat his Masters title.

Caesars has a tight line on Scheffler at 5-1 because he was listed at 10-1 before victories at Phoenix and The Players Championship.

“We have some pretty good liability on him,” Salleroli said.

He said Scheffler could get bet to 6-1 by the time the tournament begins Thursday, and McIlroy could be up to 7-1.

Sherman and Salleroli said the Masters is easily the most-bet golf tournament each year, with Sherman saying it attracts at least twice the betting of any other major.

“A lot of it's built-up anticipation for the first major of the year,” Salleroli said. “I’m curious if it was the last if it would have that same effect. I think a lot of the excitement builds upon the fact that it’s at the same course every year, where the other three majors change. There's a certain pageantry that follows the Masters.”

