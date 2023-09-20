Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Houston on injured reserve, testing depth against Falcons

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions lost more than a game against Seattle, placing defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end James Houston on injured reserve.

Gardner-Johnson's torn pectoral muscle and Houston's broken ankle will potentially keep them out for the season, coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday.

The Lions (1-1) will have their depth on both sides of the ball tested against Atlanta (2-0) on Sunday at home.

Lions running back David Montgomery may miss at least one game with a bruised thigh, giving rookie Jahmyr Gibbs an opportunity to have more carries and catches.

Detroit’s banged-up secondary will lean on sixth-year pro Tracy Walker and rookie Brian Branch to play larger roles against the Falcons.

Veteran defensive ends Charles Harris, John Cominsky and Romeo Okwara will likely get more snaps with Houston out of the lineup.

Gardner-Johnson signed an $8 million, one-year deal with the Lions, who spent a lot to improve their secondary in the offseason and still haven't gotten a return on an investment in injured defensive back Emmanuel Moseley.

Houston had eight sacks in seven games last season as a rookie after Detroit drafted him in the sixth round.

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Hispanic Heritage Month: Key Dates and Things to Know
7h ago
