Lionel Messi not in the starting lineup for Inter Miami's game in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Lionel Messi was not in the starting lineup for Inter Miami's game at Atlanta United on Wednesday night.

With the Herons playing their second of three games within a week, Messi was set to begin the match on the bench. Coach Gerardo Martino had said he didn't want to overwork his star player, who is coming back from an injury with the club in the midst of a busy stretch.

Another key Miami player, Luis Suárez, also was listed in a substitute role for the game that was expected to draw a large crowd to Mercedes-Benz Stadium — largely to see Messi.