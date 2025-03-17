Lionel Messi, Fafà Picault rally Inter Miami to 2-1 victory over Atlanta United

Georgia News
Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón (10) looks to pass the ball against Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, March, 16, 2025, in Atlanta.

Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón (10) looks to pass the ball against Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba (18) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, March, 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
ATLANTA (AP) —

ATLANTA (AP) — Lionel Messi scored early and Fafà Picault scored the winner after subbing in late to rally Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday night.

Picault's first goal this season came in his second appearance with an assist from defender Jordi Alba — his second — in the 89th minute. Messi scored the equalizer in the 20th minute. It was his first goal in two starts this season.

Brooks Lennon made his 200th career start and first this season and immediately had an impact in the 11th minute when he sent a crossing pass to Emmanuel Latte Lath, who sent a header past former Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo. It was Latte Lath's third goal in his fourth career start. Miguel Almirón also had an assist — his second this season and 30th of his career. The goal ended a 195-minute scoring drought.

It was a club-record-tying 39th career assist for Lennon — equaling the mark of Julian Gressel. Lennon saw action for the first time since injuring his shoulder against Inter Miami in the playoffs last season. Atlanta United shocked the Supporters' Shield winners by winning the rubber match 3-2 on the road in a best-of-three first-round series.

The combo nearly paid off again in the 19th minute, but Latte Lath's goal was waived off for offsides and Messi forced a turnover and turned it into a goal a minute later to tie it.

Ríos Novo made his first start for Inter Miami (3-0-1) and had three saves. Ríos Novo made 15 starts in Atlanta last season as a rookie.

Brad Guzan saved six shots — three by Messi — for Atlanta United (1-2-1).

Atlanta United plays FC Cincinnati on the road Saturday. Inter Miami is idle until it hosts the Philadelphia Union on March 29.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) fights for the ball against Atlanta United midfielder Bartosz Slisz, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, March, 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, dribbles past Atlanta United defender Derrick Williams, right, before scoring in the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, March, 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) gets ready to kick the ball after getting past Atlanta United midfielder Bartosz Slisz (99) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, March, 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles the ball past Atlanta United defender Derrick Williams, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, March, 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Atlanta United midfielder Saba Lobzhanidze (9) fights for the ball against Inter Miami defender Gonzalo Luján (2), during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) attempts a shot against Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) fights for position against Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba (8) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba, left, celebrates with Inter Miami midfielder Fafà Picault (7) during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón, center, looks to pass the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Sunday, March, 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

