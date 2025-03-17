Lionel Messi, Fafà Picault rally Inter Miami to 2-1 victory over Atlanta United

ATLANTA (AP) — Lionel Messi scored early and Fafà Picault scored the winner after subbing in late to rally Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday night.

Picault's first goal this season came in his second appearance with an assist from defender Jordi Alba — his second — in the 89th minute. Messi scored the equalizer in the 20th minute. It was his first goal in two starts this season.

Brooks Lennon made his 200th career start and first this season and immediately had an impact in the 11th minute when he sent a crossing pass to Emmanuel Latte Lath, who sent a header past former Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo. It was Latte Lath's third goal in his fourth career start. Miguel Almirón also had an assist — his second this season and 30th of his career. The goal ended a 195-minute scoring drought.