Lineup for 9th SheBelieves Cup includes hosts US with Brazil, Canada and Japan

CHICAGO (AP) — The ninth annual SheBelieves Cup tournament will include hosts the United States as well as Brazil, Canada and Japan, U.S. Soccer announced Friday.

Tournament matches will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

The United States will play Japan followed by Brazil against Canada in Atlanta on April 6. The winners will play in Columbus on April 9 after a match between the opening round's losing teams.