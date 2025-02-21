Lindsay puts up 23 as James Madison downs Georgia State 83-63

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Bryce Lindsay scored 23 points as James Madison beat Georgia State 83-63 on Thursday night.

Lindsay shot 7 for 16 (5 for 12 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Dukes (18-10, 11-4 Sun Belt Conference). Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 16 points, shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line. Mark Freeman and Xavier Brown scored 11 points each.

The Panthers (12-16, 7-8) were led by Cesare Edwards, who recorded 14 points and seven rebounds. Georgia State also got 12 points from Malachi Brown. Zarigue Nutter also had 12 points.