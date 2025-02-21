Lindsay puts up 23 as James Madison downs Georgia State 83-63

Georgia News
Led by Bryce Lindsay's 23 points, the James Madison Dukes defeated the Georgia State Panthers 83-63 on Thursday night
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Bryce Lindsay scored 23 points as James Madison beat Georgia State 83-63 on Thursday night.

Lindsay shot 7 for 16 (5 for 12 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Dukes (18-10, 11-4 Sun Belt Conference). Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 16 points, shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line. Mark Freeman and Xavier Brown scored 11 points each.

The Panthers (12-16, 7-8) were led by Cesare Edwards, who recorded 14 points and seven rebounds. Georgia State also got 12 points from Malachi Brown. Zarigue Nutter also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Georgia State coach Jonas Hayes saw his team fall to 12-16. (Photo by Daniel Wilson)

Credit: Daniel Wilson

