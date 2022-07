Lindor leads Mets' HR barrage in 7-3 win over Morton, Braves

Atlanta’s Charlie Morton (5-4) gave up five runs on six hits, including three homers, and three walks in five-plus innings. The three homers allowed matched his career high.

Escobar's 10th homer carried 426 feet above the Chop House restaurant in the right field stands, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead in the second.

New York pushed the lead to 4-0 in the third on Lindor's three-run homer, his 16th, also to right field. Lindor's blast followed Morton's walk to Tomás Nido and a single by Brandon Nimmo.

Canha opened the sixth by lining his seventh homer over the left field wall.

The Braves had baserunners in each of Bassitt's six innings, but the right-hander had answers for every challenge in the first five. The Braves had runners on second and third with two outs in the fourth, but Adam Duvall's grounder to Lindor at shortstop ended the threat.

Bassitt threw five scoreless innings before Matt Olson led off the sixth with his 15th homer. Austin Riley added his 25th homer off Drew Smith in the eighth. Rosario led off the ninth with a homer off Tommy Hunter.

Robinson Canó, making his second start at second base since he was acquired by Atlanta for $1 in a minor league deal with San Diego, had one hit, a seventh-inning single.

Morton allowed three homers for the third time in his career and the first time since April 14, 2010 with Pittsburgh at San Francisco. He walked at least three batters for the ninth time in 18 games started this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: RHP Darren O'Day (strained left calf muscle) was placed on the injured list, retroactive to Tuesday. The move opened a roster spot for the return of RHP Kenley Jansen (irregular heartbeat), who missed 15 games. Jansen is expected to immediately reclaim his job as the closer, but he pitched a perfect eighth in his first outing since June 26.

NEW CLEANUP HITTER

Luis Guillorme delivered a run-scoring double in the seventh as he hit cleanup for the first time in his career. Manager Buck Showalter sought a new way to build a lineup without Jeff McNeil (paternity list), C James McCann (left oblique strain) and Starling Marte (groin tightness). Guillorme has two homers this season and four over 242 career games.

“It's kind of where we are with some of our guys who aren't here,” Showalter said. “I'm just trying to be constructive for our players.”

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (9-4, 4.55 ERA) will start when New York opens a four-game series against RHP Keegan Thompson (7-3, 3.04) and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night.

Braves: RHP Kyle Wright (10-4, 2.97) will face RHP Anibal Sanchez, who will be making his 2022 debut, when Atlanta plays against NL East rival in the opener of a four-game series at the Washington Nationals on Thursday night. Wright is 2-1 with a 6.27 ERA in five career games, including three starts, against Washington.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) delivers against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) delivers against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Eduardo Escobar celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Eduardo Escobar celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. attempts to steal second base before being tagged out in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. attempts to steal second base before being tagged out in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor watches from the dugout as he waits to hit during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves ,Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor watches from the dugout as he waits to hit during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves ,Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) steals second base in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) steals second base in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) works the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) works the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets manager Buck Showalter looks on from the dugout during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption New York Mets manager Buck Showalter looks on from the dugout during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall (14) is forced out at first base by New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a ground ball to end the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall (14) is forced out at first base by New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a ground ball to end the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) hits a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore Combined Shape Caption New York Mets left fielder Mark Canha (19) hits a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore