Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is averaging 29.3 points and 7.2 assists for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Young is scoring 27.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 120.1 points, 38.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 119.0 points, 40.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Josh Hart: out (hamstring), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic: out (calf), Ibou Badji: out (knee).

Hawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.