Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup with Atlanta averaging 29.3 points per game

Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their home court. Portland has a 14-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks have gone 12-14 away from home. Atlanta is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 24.2 assists per game led by Trae Young averaging 9.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is averaging 29.3 points and 7.2 assists for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Young is scoring 27.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 120.1 points, 38.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 119.0 points, 40.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Josh Hart: out (hamstring), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic: out (calf), Ibou Badji: out (knee).

Hawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

