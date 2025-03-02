Georgia News
Liberty hosts Wooley and Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State faces the Liberty Flames after Adrian Wooley scored 20 points in the Owls' 76-61 loss to the Florida International Panthers
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago

Kennesaw State Owls (16-13, 8-8 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (23-5, 11-4 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -8.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits Liberty after Adrian Wooley scored 20 points in Kennesaw State's 76-61 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Flames are 12-2 in home games. Liberty has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls are 8-8 in CUSA play. Kennesaw State ranks sixth in the CUSA scoring 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Wooley averaging 7.7.

Liberty makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Kennesaw State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Liberty gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 13.1 points. Taelon Peter is averaging 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Simeon Cottle is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 17.9 points. Wooley is averaging 18.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Kennesaw State guard Adrian Wooley looks to get off a shot. (AP File Photo/Erik Rank)

Credit: AP

