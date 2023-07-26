Liberty face the Dream on 3-game win streak

New York hosts Atlanta looking to extend its three-game win streak
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Atlanta Dream (13-10, 7-7 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (17-5, 10-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will attempt to keep its three-game win streak going when the Liberty take on Atlanta.

The Liberty are 10-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 37.7 boards. Breanna Stewart leads the Liberty with 9.3 rebounds.

The Dream are 7-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is ninth in the WNBA allowing 84.7 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on June 23 the Liberty won 110-80 led by 19 points from Betnijah Laney, while Rhyne Howard scored 24 points for the Dream.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 22.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Howard is averaging 18.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 8-2, averaging 89.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Dream: 8-2, averaging 86.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Georgia college campus named second most beautiful in the nation13h ago

Credit: Handout

UPDATE: Minister arrested in 1975 cold case lived quietly in Cobb for 18 years
12h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton DA: Keep Trump grand jury report under wraps — for now
13h ago

Credit: City of Hiawassee

Here there be dragons? Mountaintop sculpture plan scorches Hiawassee
12h ago

Credit: City of Hiawassee

Here there be dragons? Mountaintop sculpture plan scorches Hiawassee
12h ago

WATCH: What we learned aboard Cumberland’s free, self-driving bus
14h ago
The Latest
Red Sox host the Braves on home winning streak
48m ago
Red Sox overcome triple play in 7-1 victory over major league-leading Braves
3h ago
Dream win 78-65, Mercury drop to 1-11 on the road this season
6h ago
Featured

PBS explores Stone Mountain Park’s Confederate carving for ‘Iconic America’
10h ago
Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top