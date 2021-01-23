Lewis leads Appalachian St. over Georgia St. 74-61

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Appalachian State defeated Georgia State 80-71 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com