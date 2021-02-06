Leonard on All-Star Game: 'It's money on the line'

“We all know why we're playing it,” the Los Angeles Clippers star said Friday night. “It's money on the line, it's an opportunity to make more money. Just putting money over health right now, pretty much.”

The game and its skills competition will be held in Atlanta on March 7, the league told its teams earlier this week. It remains unclear when players would have to report and how testing will work in Atlanta, or if fans will be part of the game.