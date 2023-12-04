Leonard buries 7 3-pointers and Samford earns 128-82 win against LaGrange

Chandler Leopard scored 21 points, all on 3-pointers, as Samford beat LaGrange 128-82
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Chandler Leopard scored 21 points, all on 3-pointers, as Samford beat LaGrange 128-82 on Sunday night.

Leopard finished 7 of 10 from 3-point range for the Bulldogs (7-2). Achor Achor scored 20 points while shooting 8 of 11 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. Garrett Hicks added 14 points. The Bulldogs picked up their seventh straight victory.

Camerin Lyons led the way for the Panthers with 12 points. Kameron McCall also scored 12 points for LaGrange. Gabe Cofield also had 10 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top