Len Hauss, 5-time Pro Bowl center for Washington, dies at 79

Washington drafted the 6-foot-2, 235-pound Hauss in the ninth round of the 1964 NFL draft.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl as one of the NFL’s top players in 1966, 1968-70 and 1972 and was the center for Washington’s team that reached the Super Bowl at the end of the 1972 season before losing to the Miami Dolphins 14-7.

The club would honor Hauss by inducting him into its Ring of Fame, a group of top people in franchise history whose names are listed on the upper-deck facade at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

After Hauss retired from football, he worked in the banking industry.

“He loved the game — even after he stopped playing. He loved to watch good football. And he loved to watch honorable men play,” said Snyder, his daughter. “He was a football lover and a fisherman. He loved to fish.”

According to Snyder, other survivors include: Hauss’ wife of 59 years, Janis Hauss; a sister, Lenell Burch; and two granddaughters.

“As my mother likes to say: They were young, small-town children who lived a fairytale life,” Snyder said.

A visitation and funeral service are scheduled for Monday at First Baptist Church in Jesup.

___

AP researcher Randy Herschaft in New York contributed to this report.

___

