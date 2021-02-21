Legal dispute over courtroom space may finally get a hearing

The Augusta Chronicle reports a judge from southwest Georgia has been appointed to hear Augusta's objection to an order in July by Superior Court Judge Carl Brown to renovate a former jail and school for court use.

The consolidated city-county's fight against Brown's order has already taken a zigzag path through the state court system. Augusta first appealed the case to the state Court of Appeals. That court sent it to the state Supreme Court, which sent it back to the Court of Appeals. Judges there ruled Dec. 30 that they shouldn't hear the case because there had been no ruling by a trial court on the city’s objection to Brown’s order.