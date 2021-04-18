Legal community food fundraising competition set to begin

The 10th annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy kicks off Monday and runs through April 30. The campaign went fully virtual last year amid concerns about the coronavirus and is virtual again this year, with lawyers only raising money rather than also collecting food.

“During one of the most tumultuous years in our nation’s history, many Georgia families turned to our regional food banks to put food on their tables,” Attorney General Chris Carr said in a news release, adding that the state's food banks have seen a 50% increase in demand since March 2020.