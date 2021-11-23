ajc logo
Ledford scores 18 to lift Chattanooga past Covenant 100-39

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Grant Ledford had 18 points off the bench to lift Chattanooga to a 100-39 win over Covenant

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Ledford had 18 points off the bench to carry Chattanooga to a 100-39 win over Covenant on Tuesday.

Josh Ayeni had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Chattanooga (5-0). Silvio De Sousa added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Malachi Smith had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Myles Jones had 14 points for the Scots. Chris Barnette added eight rebounds.

