Led by Shelton Williams-Dryden's 21 points, West Georgia wins 73-70 over Austin Peay

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 21 points as West Georgia beat Austin Peay 73-70 in a regular-season finale on Wednesday night.
Williams-Dryden also added five rebounds for the Wolves (6-25, 4-14 Atlantic Sun Conference). Tamaury Releford added 13 points while going 5 of 9 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line and had 11 rebounds. Kolten Griffin shot 5 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.
The Governors (13-18, 8-10) were led in scoring by LJ Thomas, who finished with 21 points and five assists. Austin Peay also got 13 points and 12 rebounds from Tate McCubbin. Quan Lax finished with eight points.
The conference tournament begins Sunday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
