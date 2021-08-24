Lecturers at Georgia university resign over COVID concerns

“I feel that with COVID surging and us being asked to teach our courses face-to-face with potentially unmasked and unvaccinated students that, in my case, I think they are asking me to choose between my job and the health of myself and my family,” Lorraine Buchbinder told The Times of Gainesville.

Buchbinder a colleague — Cornelia Lambert — resigned last week, she said. Both are history lecturers.