LeBron hurt, Hawks beat Lakers 99-94 for 8th straight win

Montrezl Harrell had 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Dennis Schröder had 16 points and seven assists against his former team for the Lakers, whose four-game winning streak ended amid much bigger concerns.

The remaining Lakers rallied in the second quarter and actually took a one-point lead to halftime, but missed their first 11 shots of the second half.

TIP-INS

Hawks: The Lakers played a tribute video to former guard Rajon Rondo, who had five assists in 14 minutes during his first trip to Staples Center since the Lakers' championship run in the Florida bubble. Rondo also stoked Lakers fans' nostalgia when he got a technical foul for arguing in the third quarter. ... Clint Capela had 16 rebounds.

Lakers: Gasol has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols, but coach Frank Vogel said the Spaniard wasn't ready to play because he hasn't practiced since February. ... Davis isn't expected to return until April.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night

Lakers: At Phoenix on Sunday night.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, grimaces as he trips and injures himself over Atlanta Hawks forward Tony Snell, bottom, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James walks to the locker room after kicking a chair following an injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez