Georgia News
Georgia News

LB Nate Landman agrees to a 1-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams

Inside linebacker Nate Landman agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams
FILE - Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nate Landman (53) in the first half of an NFL football game, Nov. 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nate Landman (53) in the first half of an NFL football game, Nov. 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Inside linebacker Nate Landman agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.

Landman spent his first three NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, playing last season under former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. The Rams still use a version of the defense implemented by Morris, who led the defense on Los Angeles' Super Bowl championship team three years ago.

Landman started 23 games over the last two seasons for the Falcons, making 81 tackles last year after making 110 in the 2023 season.

Landman is likely to have a chance to play extensively for the Rams, who lost leading tackler Christian Rozeboom to the Carolina Panthers earlier in free agency. Rozeboom spent the past four seasons with the Rams, and he played nearly 75% of their snaps last year while making 135 tackles.

The 6-foot-3 Landman was an undrafted free agent who played his way onto the Falcons' roster after a college career at Colorado, where he made two All-Pac-12 teams. He grew up in California’s Bay Area.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - San Francisco 49ers defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) during their NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Jan. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, file)

Credit: Darryl Webb/AP

Falcons agree to $10 million, 1-year deal with veteran edge rusher Leonard Floyd, AP source says

Falcons free-agency tracker: Leonard Floyd stands out in group of low-level signings

Reports: Falcons sign cornerback Mike Ford, re-sign KhaDarel Hodge, Ta’Quon Graham

Ford, a 6-foot and 190 pounds, played the 2022 season with the Falcons.

The Latest

People gather at the ribbon cutting for the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts in downtown Macon, Georgia on Tuesday, March 18, 20025. (Jason Vorhees / The Macon Melody newspaper)

Credit: Jason Vorhees of the Macon Melody newspaper

‘You are a star in this place.’ Otis Redding center spotlights arts, Macon

1h ago

Georgia governor names labor commissioner and vaults first Hispanic woman into statewide office

A push to limit lawsuits in Georgia is getting increasing blowback

Featured

New Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Barbara Rivera Holmes to be first Latina to hold statewide constitutional office

Barbara Rivera Holmes, who leads the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the first Latina to hold a statewide constitutional office in Georgia.

Atlanta exempts Beltline, others from parts of tree ordinance to expedite projects

Proponents say the move would allow Atlanta to clear a backlog of projects, but environmentalists warn it could hamper its ability to maintain its trademark tree canopy.

‘Y’all took all our weed.’ 62 jailed in St. Patrick’s ruse on Ga. highway

Dozens were arrested in Georgia during the St. Patrick's Day weekend at an I-16 police checkpoint where motorists driving illegally or impaired are often fooled into stopping.