Lawyers: Georgia prisoner killed guards but is mentally ill

Prosecutors disagree with the defense on Dubose's mental capacity, and the lawyers have argued over psychologist reports expected to be presented during trial. Jurors were chosen in coastal Brunswick over a period of more than three weeks and bused to Eatonton because of extensive pretrial publicity. The trial could last weeks.

District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III described Dubose as “a predator” and “an intelligent, calculated criminal,” whose actions were swift and decisive.

“Retrieves a Glock 9, loads it, shoots Christopher Monica, shoots Curtis Billue, kicks a window out of the bus, all of that ladies and gentlemen takes a mere 40 seconds,” Barksdale said.

If jurors find Dubose “guilty but with intellectual disability” or “guilty but mentally ill," Dubose would not be subject to the death penalty.

“No matter what the state may allege,” Pittman told the jury, “Ricky Dubose wasn’t a criminal genius who was planning and plotting an escape in the weeks leading up to the crime.”

Officials say Dubose and Rowe stole at least three different cars while on the run, broke into a home, tied up the couple who lived there and hid out. Barksdale said Dubose asked the woman detained in the Tennessee home for makeup to disguise facial tattoos that include devil-like horns.

Pittman said Dubose followed Rowe “into making serious, terrible decisions with tragic consequences."

Dubose, 29, was serving a 20-year sentence for a 2015 armed robbery and assault in Elbert County when he escaped. He had been in prison earlier, as well.