Lawyer: Hospital should have had protections against crash

Lamberti said she and Bailey are talking to experts to determine whether a lawsuit against the hospital and driver is warranted.

Bollards, or protective posts, between the pedestrian space in front of the building and the area where vehicle traffic passes through would have provided protection, she said. In fact, such posts do exist around a new expansion at the hospital, but not near the emergency room entrance, she said.

“We would like to continue to express our deepest sympathies to the patients, families, and staff who were impacted by this accident and its aftermath,” Piedmont Healthcare spokesman John Manasso said in an emailed statement, adding that it is the hospital's policy not to comment on “pending claims or investigations.”

Lamberti said they want to know what caused the driver to lose control and why no citations or charges were issued against her.

Asked about the lack of charges, Officer Steve Avery, an Atlanta police spokesman, said the only information he had was what was in the reports, which don't give an explanation.

Bailey spent a week in the hospital and three weeks in rehab following the crash, Lamberti said. She now walks on crutches, can't put weight on her right leg and experiences excruciating, burning pain, she said.

“This has just really impacted me and has changed my life and my family's life,” Bailey said.