Georgia News

Lawyer and family of U.S. Air Force airman killed by Florida deputy demand that he face charges

The family of a U.S. Air Force airman gunned down by a Florida sheriff’s deputy says they want a decision on whether to bring charges against the former lawman
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, shows Senior Airman Roger Fortson in a Dec. 24, 2019, photo. (U.S. Air Force via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, shows Senior Airman Roger Fortson in a Dec. 24, 2019, photo. (U.S. Air Force via AP)
By JEFF MARTIN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

More than three months after a U.S. Air Force airman was gunned down by a Florida sheriff's deputy, his family and their lawyer are demanding that prosecutors decide whether to bring charges against the former lawman.

At a Friday news conference, civil rights attorney Ben Crump questioned why the investigation has taken so long, noting that the shooting of Senior Airman Roger Fortson was captured on the deputy's body camera video.

He said that “for Black people in America, when they delay, delay, delay, that tells us they’re trying to sweep it under the rug.”

“It’s on video y’all,” Crump added. “It ain’t no mystery what happened.”

Fortson, 23, was killed on May 3 by Okaloosa County sheriff's Deputy Eddie Duran in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The airman answered the door to his apartment while holding a handgun pointed toward the floor and was killed within seconds, body camera video showed.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden fired Duran, saying his life was never in danger and that he should not have fired his weapon.

A sheriff’s office internal affairs investigation found that Fortson “did not make any hostile, attacking movements, and therefore, the former deputy’s use of deadly force was not objectively reasonable.”

On Friday, Crump said his team has been told that authorities will make a decision on charges on Aug. 23.

“Mark your calendars, brothers and sisters, mark your calendars,” Crump told supporters gathered for the news conference in a church sanctuary in Fort Walton Beach.

The Aug. 23 date came from a top official in the state attorney's office, Crump said. Neither State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden, who oversees the area, or her staff responded to requests for comment on Friday.

Fortson, who was from metro Atlanta, was stationed at the Air Force's Hurlburt Field in the Florida Panhandle. At his funeral outside Atlanta in May, hundreds of Air Force members in dress blues filed past his coffin, draped with an American flag.

Now, Crump and the family want the former deputy to face charges.

“To the state’s attorney, you got everything you need," Crump said. “The only question is, are you going to do it?”

FILE - Chantemekki Fortson, mother of slain Roger Fortson, a U.S. Air Force senior airman, holds a photo of her son during a news conference with attorney Ben Crump on Monday, June 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - U.S. Air Force personnel stand near the coffin of slain airman Roger Fortson during his funeral at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Friday, May 17, 2024, near Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Fulton sheriff targeted in more lawsuits
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Injured Ferguson police officer wanted to improve department 'from the inside,'...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ferguson police release body camera footage showing protester knocking officer to...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

How Ferguson elevated the profile of the Justice Department's civil rights enforcers
The Latest
Delta says it's reviewing how man boarded wrong flight. A family says he was following...2h ago
WILD GEORGIA
Migrating blue-winged teals try to dodge ‘even a touch of winter’
Angels bring home losing streak into matchup with the Braves
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement