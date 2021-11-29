Lawsuit targets Georgia plant over ethylene oxide releases

Attorneys for the company seek to dismiss the case, saying Kendall Patient Recovery never exceeded state-permitted emission limits. The company also argues that the lawsuit doesn't prove ethylene oxide is responsible for the illnesses of residents and former workers.

“Plaintiffs rely on a speculative chain of possibilities to reach the unsupported conclusion that their alleged injuries are actually traceable to KPR’s conduct, rather than something else,” attorneys for the company wrote.

Attorneys for both the plaintiffs and defendants did not respond to requests for comment.

Most claims in the lawsuit are related to emission levels in the past. Publicly available data from the federal Toxic Release Inventory shows much higher quantities of ethylene oxide released from the facility in previous years, dropping from more than 4,000 pounds (1,800 kilograms) in 2009 to 94 pounds (42.6 kilograms) in 2020.

In 2014, when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency put out its National Air Toxic Assessment, the plants in Covington and Smyrna were flagged as potentially having issues, but the Augusta plant was not.

“The risk at KPR was lower than the other, and that’s due to several reasons, they use a lot less ethylene oxide, they recycle it, and their process just allows less opportunity for fugitive emissions to occur within the facility,” Karen Hays, chief of the Air Protection Branch for the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, told the newspaper “The risk at some of the (other sites) in the state are now down to levels that KPR already was at.”

In April 2020, the Environmental Protection Division modeled the ethylene oxide levels outside the KPR facility, examining acceptable ambient concentrations. That's the amount that would increase cancer risks by one in a million. At the nearest residential areas to the plant, the level was 1.6 to 4.9 times the annual acceptable ambient concentrations.

Hays said those levels would increase the potential for developing cancer by a tiny amount. She said the KPR plant has not triggered any additional control requirements.