Lawsuit: Owners must improve apartment complex to cut crime

JESUP, Ga. (AP) — A district attorney is suing the owners of a southeast Georgia apartment complex, with officials saying they want to force improvements.
Wayne County District Attorney Jackie Johnson filed the suit Monday against the owners and managers of Briarwood Apartment Homes in Jesup.
Johnson said she's suing to have the apartments declared a public nuisance because police have responded to more than 400 calls at the apartment complex in the past four years.
Jesup Police Chief Mike Lane tells WTOC-TV that his department gets calls about domestic violence, fights, and shootings.
“What this is, is a step to try to get management company of the Briarwood complex to comply and clean the complex up,” Lane said.
Lane said he has given management suggestions to make the complex safer for residents, and nothing has been done, which is why the district attorney is getting involved.
The chief said the complaint asks managers to consider a new fence, gated access, new surveillance cameras or parking decals.
“It’s going to benefit the residents that are doing the right thing, who are trying to live a normal life,” he said.
If management doesn’t comply, then Lane said Briarwood could be shut down.