Lawsuit: Owners must improve apartment complex to cut crime

Lane said he has given management suggestions to make the complex safer for residents, and nothing has been done, which is why the district attorney is getting involved.

The chief said the complaint asks managers to consider a new fence, gated access, new surveillance cameras or parking decals.

“It’s going to benefit the residents that are doing the right thing, who are trying to live a normal life,” he said.

If management doesn’t comply, then Lane said Briarwood could be shut down.