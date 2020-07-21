Lawsuit frozen as officials seek to give dam to local groups

But local officials say removing the dam would lower upstream water levels by at least 2 feet (0.6) meters. That could be lower than the intakes local governments and industries use to withdraw water from the river and make recreation less attractive. They also say the Corps is legally required to maintain the river at its current level.

U.S. Rep Rick Allen, a Georgia Republican, has proposed legislation to turn the dam over to local cities. The federal government would give $53 million to local entities to repair, maintain and operate the decaying dam. The measure would also require the Georgia Ports Authority to provide $22 million to create a fish habitat for endangered sturgeon and other migratory fish to use as a spawning area below the lock and dam.

The amendment was withdrawn before the bill passed out of a House committee, but Allen said he hopes it will be added in a House-Senate conference committee.

“Because of the Corps’ position and their refusal to do the will of the people, the only way we could deal with this is to go back to the drawing board and do it legislatively,” Allen said.

A similar plan to the current amendment was passed by Congress in the early 2000s but did not include funding. Any new plan would have to come with funding, said Russell Wicke, spokesperson for the Corps’ Savannah district.