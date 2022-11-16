BreakingNews
David Ralston, speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, dies
ajc logo
X

Lawsuit accuses largest US meat producers of wage fixing

Georgia News
41 minutes ago
A class-action federal lawsuit is accusing 11 of the United States’ largest beef and pork producers of conspiring to depress wages and benefits for its workers

DENVER (AP) — A class-action federal lawsuit accuses 11 of the United States' largest beef and pork producers of conspiring to depress wages and benefits for its workers.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Denver on Friday, alleges that the producers have worked together since at least 2014 to keep workers' compensation lower than the market would allow in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act.

It was brought by two meat plant workers from Iowa and one from Georgia but seeks to represent hundreds of thousands of other people who have worked in jobs from slaughtering to production at the companies' collective 140 plants. Together the plants produce about 80% of the red meat sold to U.S. consumers, according to the lawsuit.

Two consulting companies that allegedly helped the meat producers exchange compensation information are also named as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed by lawyers from Hagens Berman.

“Our firm has secured $195 million in the poultry processing industry for the same antitrust behavior. The meat industry’s gravy train ends here," the law firm's managing partner, Steve Berman, said in an announcement of the lawsuit on Wednesday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Branden Camp for the AJC

OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston 10h ago

Credit: TNS

Cassidy Hutchinson testifies before Fulton grand jury probe of Trump
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Warnock says Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks on his family
9h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

Senate panel: Detained immigrants in Ga. endured invasive OB-GYN care
11h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

Senate panel: Detained immigrants in Ga. endured invasive OB-GYN care
11h ago

Video prompts GBI to investigate use of force in Camden County Jail
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Auburn Ave. landmark, Douglasville Black school among ‘Places in Peril’
10m ago
Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, one of the state's most powerful Republican leaders...
12m ago
Falcons CB Terrell back at practice after missing 3 games
25m ago
Featured

Credit: WSB

OPINION: Richard Belcher, after a half century of hitting hard, signs off
11h ago
Column: Izzy's long run as worst Olympic mascot is over
22h ago
More than 10 metro Atlanta restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top