Law officer named first Black police chief in Alabama city

1 hour ago
A veteran law officer is the first Black police chief in the Alabama city of Tarrant

TARRANT, Ala. (AP) — A veteran law officer is the first Black police chief in the Alabama city of Tarrant.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Capt. Wendell Major has been selected and approved by the city council to lead the police department, Mayor Wayman Newton said this week.

Major could be sworn in as early as Sept. 2, Al.com reported.

Major has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement since beginning his career with the Georgia Department of Corrections. He went on to serve with the University of Alabama at Birmingham Police Department, the Fairfield Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He is a U.S. Marine and has a law degree from Birmingham School of Law.

Major replaces former Chief Dennis Reno, who left the position in November 2020. Reno officially retired on Jan. 1 after 42 years in law enforcement.

