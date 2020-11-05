Latest ACC showdown: No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

COVID POSTPONEMENT

The ACC postponed Louisville's game at Virginia this week due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining with the Cardinals' football program. The league said the team is “adhering to minimum outlined protocols” within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report. The game has been rescheduled for Nov. 14.

LONG SHOTS?

Virginia Tech (4-2, 4-2) might have bit off more than it could chew against rising and newly ranked, No. 25 Liberty (6-0) on Saturday. The Flames are ranked for the first time since joining the FBS three years ago and are looking to add to their impressive run. Liberty already has one ACC victory — its first ever — this season after defeating Syracuse 38-21 last month. Virginia Tech has its own recent problems with non-conference teams, falling to Old Dominion at home two years ago. The Hokies have won two of their past three, including a 42-35 victory at Louisville last week.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

The Clemson-Notre Dame matchup is the sixth ACC contest between teams ranked in the top five. The last one coming in 2016 when No. 5 Clemson and Deshaun Watson defeated No. 3 Louisville and Lamar Jackson 42-36. It's also the 18th ACC game between Top-10 opponents and second this season after the top-ranked Tigers beat then-No. 7 Miami 42-17 last month.

IMPACT PLAYER

Clemson tailback Travis Etienne surpassed Ted Brown of North Carolina State last week as the ACC's all-time leading rusher. Etienne is now looking to chase down fellow Clemson ACC player of the year C.J. Spiller as the league's all-time leader in all-purpose yards. Second-place Etienne has 6,246 yards in four seasons, 1,342 yards in back of Spiller's mark of 7,588 yards from 2006-09.

