Late TD run by Peoples lifts App State to 17-13 victory

The scrappy comeback sets up next week's nationally televised clash between Appalachian State and undefeated No. 15 Coastal Carolina for first place in the Sun Belt's East Division.

Thomas was transported to the hospital for evaluation. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 146 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He moved into fifth place for App State in career passing yards.

Georgia State held the Mountaineers to 131 yards rushing, well below the average of 283.2 per game that had them ranked No. 3 in the nation. Jordan Strachan recorded a sack of Thomas — a GSU season-record sixth.

The game was played before 2,170 fans in Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Georgia State quarterback Cornelious Brown IV throws in the first half during an NCAA football game, against Appalachian State Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Credit: Walt Unks Credit: Walt Unks

Appalachian State's Jordan Earle (99), D'Marco Jackson (52), and Ryan Huff (21) takedown Georgia State running back Destin Coates in the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Credit: Walt Unks Credit: Walt Unks

Appalachian State tight end Henry Pearson is taken down by Georgia State's Trajan Stephens-McQueen (6) and Victor Heyward (37) after a first-half reception during an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP)/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Credit: Walt Unks Credit: Walt Unks

Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples drags Georgia State safety Chris Moore with him as he scores a touchdown during an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Boone, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Credit: Walt Unks Credit: Walt Unks