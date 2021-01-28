Late Hank Aaron may replace KKK leader’s name on school

Barbara Whitaker died last year. She was a Spelman College graduate who served as the district’s assistant superintendent. Hammond Park is where the school is located.

Although Aaron and Whitaker's names are in the running, Atlanta Public School policy states, schools can only be named after those who “have been deceased for five years.” The restriction can be waived with a unanimous school board vote.

The naming committee will meet Feb. 25 to choose a recommendation. The school board must sign off on the name before it is changed.

Forrest Hill Academy is named after Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and an early leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

The school board recently agreed to change the name of Henry W. Grady High School to Midtown High School.