Last of 4 men who escaped from a Georgia jail last month is caught

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (AP) — The last of four men who escaped from a Georgia jail in October was caught Saturday, authorities said.

Joey Fournier, 53, was captured near Stockbridge, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) away from the jail in Bibb County, just before noon, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said in a news release. Davis said last month that Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell and Chavis Demaryo Stokes escaped through a damaged window and a cut fence at the county jail on Oct. 16.

“We are grateful that this last escapee has been captured," Davis said in an emailed statement. "My heartfelt appreciation goes out to all of the hard working law enforcement officers from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and from all of our partner agencies who worked tirelessly to bring these four fugitives back into custody.”