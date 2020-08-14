Last call in Georgia city now at 11:30 p.m. under settlement

The group sued last month after Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz and the county commission approved an ordinance moving last call from 2 a.m. to 10 p.m. in July with the intention of limiting the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Under the settlement announced Friday, last call for alcohol will now be 11:30 p.m. in Athens bars and patrons must clear out by midnight, The Athens Banner-Herald reported.

Kevin Epps, a lawyer for the bars, told Western Circuit Superior Court Judge Eric Norris in court Friday that the plaintiffs had filed paperwork asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it won't be revived.