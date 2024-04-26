BreakingNews
Falcons select QB Michael Penix Jr. in the NFL draft
Georgia News

Las Vegas Raiders take Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th pick in the NFL draft

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Georgia’s Brock Bowers with the 13th pick of the first round on Thursday, the second year in a row they have taken a tight end high in the NFL draft
FILE - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) carries the ball after a reception during the second half of an NCAA football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. Bowers is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) carries the ball after a reception during the second half of an NCAA football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. Bowers is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
7 minutes ago

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Georgia's Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick Thursday, the second year in a row they have taken a tight end high in the NFL draft.

Las Vegas traded up last year to take Notre Dame's Michael Mayer in the second round with the 35th overall pick. Mayer caught 27 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Bowers was the first player to win the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end in consecutive seasons after recording 56 receptions for 714 yards and six TDs.

Who will be throwing Bowers passes remains to be seen. Aidan O'Connell is the incumbent starter, but the Raiders signed Gardner Minshew in the offseason. Their hopes for a franchise quarterback were likely dashed when six QBs were taken among the first 12 picks.

This is Las Vegas' first draft under coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

FILE - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Bowers is widely considered one of the top 10 players in next week's NFL draft but because he plays a lower-premium position of tight end, there is much more uncertainty about how high he will get drafted.(AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) leaps over TCU safety Millard Bradford (28) during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. In three seasons at Georgia, Bowers caught 175 passes for 2,538 yards in 40 games and scored 31 total touchdowns with five of them coming as a runner as the Bulldogs did whatever they could to get the ball in his hands. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) makes a touchdown catch against TCU safety Abraham Camara (14) during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. As he showed in three seasons at Georgia, Bowers is a dynamic receiver with the ability to create separation, make contested catches and create big plays after the catch, along with being a more than capable blocker.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Protesters, police back at Emory hours after arrests 33m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Buttigieg joins officials to mark Atlanta airport Concourse D project milestone

Credit: AP

GEORGIA EFFECT
Supreme Court skeptical of Trump’s absolute immunity argument

Credit: File photo/Shannon McCollum

‘He believed in everybody’: The everlasting legacy of Atlanta’s Rico Wade

Credit: File photo/Shannon McCollum

‘He believed in everybody’: The everlasting legacy of Atlanta’s Rico Wade

Credit: Image by Channel 2 Action News

Worker rescued from trench at new Brookhaven city hall
The Latest

Credit: AP

Georgia tabs Cecile Landi, Simone Biles' longtime coach, as co-head coach of women's...
10m ago
G Javian McCollum transferring to Georgia Tech after leading Oklahoma hoops in scoring
2h ago
Here are 14 players to watch next season across the Atlantic Coast Conference
Featured

Credit: AP

2024 NFL Draft: List of first round picks
36m ago
Braves outright David Fletcher to Gwinnett, clear way for Ozzie Albies to return
2h ago
How the Georgia and Arizona Trump election interference cases compare