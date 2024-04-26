Las Vegas Raiders take Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th pick in the NFL draft

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Georgia's Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick Thursday, the second year in a row they have taken a tight end high in the NFL draft.

Las Vegas traded up last year to take Notre Dame's Michael Mayer in the second round with the 35th overall pick. Mayer caught 27 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Bowers was the first player to win the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end in consecutive seasons after recording 56 receptions for 714 yards and six TDs.

Who will be throwing Bowers passes remains to be seen. Aidan O'Connell is the incumbent starter, but the Raiders signed Gardner Minshew in the offseason. Their hopes for a franchise quarterback were likely dashed when six QBs were taken among the first 12 picks.

This is Las Vegas' first draft under coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco.

