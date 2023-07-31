Las Vegas plays Atlanta, seeks 8th straight victory

Atlanta Dream (14-11, 8-8 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (23-2, 14-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas comes into a matchup with Atlanta as winners of seven games in a row.

The Aces are 12-0 on their home court. Las Vegas is 17-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dream are 7-5 in road games. Atlanta is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Aces won the last matchup 92-87 on June 3, with A'ja Wilson scoring 21 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelsea Gray is averaging 15.1 points, 6.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 20.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Cheyenne Parker is averaging 13.4 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 96.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Dream: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.